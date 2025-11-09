Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,548 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,523,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,146.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 321,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 317,449 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.