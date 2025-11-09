Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

