MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Stock Position Increased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 173.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 96.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $277.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The firm had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

