PFG Advisors Buys 10,053 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9%

CHD opened at $87.00 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

