Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $57.18 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

