Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSKD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $771.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $81.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Riskified by 245.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 82,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 3.0% during the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 979,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,569,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

