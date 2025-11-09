Brio Consultants LLC Sells 588 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7%

ADP stock opened at $254.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.68 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day moving average is $300.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

