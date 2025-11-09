Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys 1,098 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Integer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 530,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,273,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Integer by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 319,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Integer by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 317,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 307,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Integer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, CEO Payman Khales acquired 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.94 per share, for a total transaction of $203,067.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,853.10. The trade was a 15.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Price Performance

ITGR opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.