PFG Advisors Purchases 9,586 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,138 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,589 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $32,789,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $17,270,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 448,714 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

