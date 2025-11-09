Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $542,000 in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in IonQ by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IONQ opened at $59.07 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The company’s revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $886,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 532,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,150.40. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,444,658.40. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,896. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

