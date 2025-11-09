Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,367,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,811,000 after buying an additional 1,352,977 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $94,839,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,067,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.57 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

