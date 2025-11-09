Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,238,042 shares of company stock valued at $155,252,726. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7%

APH stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

