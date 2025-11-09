Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 267.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,496 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

