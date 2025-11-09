Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $34.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%.
Shares of HMC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 66.2% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
