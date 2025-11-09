True Wealth Design LLC Has $29,000 Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $128,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,257 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $231,808,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 565,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

