Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vistra by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.79. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.88% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

