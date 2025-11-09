Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 847,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

