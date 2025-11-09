Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS is Summit X LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

