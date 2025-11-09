True Wealth Design LLC Buys 3,369 Shares of 10x Genomics $TXG

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 1,552.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 153.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,850.68. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 over the last ninety days. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $15.25 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

