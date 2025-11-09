Winthrop Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,262 Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 132,947 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $2,180,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Santander initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Shares of TSN opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

