Winthrop Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,166.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. CLSA upgraded Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zephirin Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $149.51.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

