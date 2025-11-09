Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $6.63 Million Position in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 180,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000. American Superconductor accounts for 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 49.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American Superconductor Stock Up 6.3%

AMSC stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. American Superconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 3.01.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. American Superconductor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

