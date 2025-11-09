Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Stock Down 0.3%

Aegon Cuts Dividend

AEG stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 584.0%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth about $437,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $16,634,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

