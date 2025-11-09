Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 10,260 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 60,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,635.44. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,988 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $4,792,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 431,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,062,844.80. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,830 shares of company stock worth $36,505,378. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.