Promising Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 8th

Strive, Trump Media & Technology Group, and Sprout Social are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Social media stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking platforms or monetizing user interaction through advertising, subscriptions, or related services (e.g., Meta, Snap, X). Investors watch these stocks for user growth, engagement and ad-monetization trends—factors that can drive high growth but also high volatility due to regulatory, privacy and competitive risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.
Strive (ASST)
Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT
Sprout Social (SPT)
Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SPT
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in November 2025
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
- Qualcomm Earnings Surprise Wall Street—Here’s What Q4 Could Deliver
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07