Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 120,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $730,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

