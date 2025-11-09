Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Cerus Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.67. Cerus has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,783,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,663 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Cerus by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 599,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 232,218 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 117,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 86,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

