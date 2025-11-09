Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of COLL opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.61. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $201,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,611.98. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $671,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,542.88. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $2,899,504. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 826,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

