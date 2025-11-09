First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.