Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.67.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $393.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

