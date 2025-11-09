Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys 3,447 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 625,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 316,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 258,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,340,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 591.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 149,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 390,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,839,000 after buying an additional 147,492 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of HAE opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $94.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

