Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $4.67 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 620.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Under Armour by 133.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

