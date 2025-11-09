40,060 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,632,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 58,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

