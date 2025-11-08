Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,245,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

