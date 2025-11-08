Contrasting Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amicus Therapeutics and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 1 1 6 1 2.78 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 86.83%. Given Amicus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amicus Therapeutics is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -6.67% -5.07% -1.23% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -1,374.19% N/A -792.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $571.16 million 4.79 -$56.11 million ($0.12) -73.92 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $620,000.00 43.38 -$4.76 million N/A N/A

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset. It has collaboration and license agreements with the University of Pennsylvania to research and develop parvovirus gene therapy products; and GlaxoSmithKline. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis. It is also developing oral formulations for adult solid tumor cancers, as well as refractory and relapsed pediatric, and other blood cancers comprising leukemias; PV-10 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers; and other formulations for the treatment of cutaneous canine cancers and healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds. In addition, the company develops oral and intranasal formulations for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial infections; oral bacterial infections; and fungal infections, as well as vertebrate development, wound healing, and tissue regrowth. It has collaboration agreement with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; and University of Miami. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

