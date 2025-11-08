Insider Selling: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Sells $252,829.80 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $252,829.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 15,040,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,561,218.40. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 3rd, Xunkai Gong sold 41,679 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $581,838.84.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Xunkai Gong sold 4,167 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $62,838.36.

On Monday, October 6th, Xunkai Gong sold 55,833 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $854,803.23.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Xunkai Gong sold 28,050 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $416,262.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Xunkai Gong sold 31,950 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $490,113.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Xunkai Gong sold 2,068,966 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $31,468,972.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $12.08 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -241.60 and a beta of 1.40.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. AvePoint has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. Morgan Stanley set a $18.30 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised AvePoint to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on AvePoint from $22.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvePoint by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in AvePoint by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

