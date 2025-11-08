Head to Head Survey: Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) vs. Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 194.6, suggesting that its stock price is 19,360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,031.15% -753.07% -106.57% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Greenkraft”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.06 million 81.20 -$152.26 million ($5.32) -2.45 Greenkraft $180,000.00 2.80 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.60%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Greenkraft on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

