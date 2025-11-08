Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Aercap were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,620 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aercap during the first quarter valued at $116,325,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Aercap by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,006,000 after purchasing an additional 864,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aercap by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 699,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth about $54,951,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

