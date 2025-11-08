Freemont Management S.A. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. City State Bank increased its holdings in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 65.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 104.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE VST opened at $190.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.88% and a net margin of 6.70%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,853,964.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.