Capasso Planning Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. FF Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.30.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

