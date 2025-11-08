Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,066,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,772,000 after buying an additional 309,551 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,458,000 after acquiring an additional 360,678 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,699,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,947,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.76 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $98.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

