Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CVB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,636,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 185,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CVB Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. CVB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVBF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $223,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $642,917.55. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

