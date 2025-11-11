Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after buying an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,150,000 after buying an additional 502,764 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

