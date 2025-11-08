Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,386 Welltower Inc. $WELL

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Welltower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after buying an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,263,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,935,000 after acquiring an additional 532,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,820,000 after acquiring an additional 877,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $190.53 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $190.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

