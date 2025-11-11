Head to Head Survey: First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bancshares 26.76% 9.83% 1.55% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 16.93% 7.16% 1.02%

Volatility & Risk

First Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

35.0% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bancshares $155.39 million 3.90 $51.60 million $2.69 12.30 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $582.24 million 5.19 $120.99 million $1.69 18.28

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bancshares. First Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Community Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 4 2 1 2.57

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is more favorable than First Community Bancshares.

Dividends

First Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Community Bancshares pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida beats First Community Bancshares on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

