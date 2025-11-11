The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

