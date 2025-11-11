Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 441 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.92. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $144.09 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

