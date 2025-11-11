PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%.

PodcastOne Trading Up 0.4%

PODC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,624. PodcastOne has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PodcastOne stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of PodcastOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PodcastOne has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

