Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

