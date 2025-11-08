Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,184 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,156 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $94,107,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after acquiring an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $66,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.